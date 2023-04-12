Kingston Police seek alleged shoplifting suspect

Kingston Police are asking the public’s help in locating a suspect involved with a shoplifting theft from the Cataraqui Town Center.
Police say in the afternoon of March 2, the suspect went into a store inside the mall.
According to police, the suspect grabbed items from a display inside the store, and left without making any attempt to pay for them.
Police describe the suspect as having medium-length brown hair and wearing a pink long-sleeve shirt with light-pink colored pants.
The suspect was last seen leaving the Cataraqui Town Center in a red Dodge Caravan with black roof racks.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mike Fleming at 613-549-4660 ext. 6318, or via email at mfleming@kpf.ca.
You can also remain anonymous by calling Kingston Police’s general number at 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and requesting to remain anonymous.
