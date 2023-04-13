Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, April 13

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s worst roads, city council update with Coun. Randy Donauer and Rouge seeks a home in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, April 13, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

What are the worst roads in Saskatchewan?

Saskatchewan has over 250,000 kilometres of roads, some of which are in better shape than others.

CAA Saskatchewan is back with its annual spring road campaign, looking for the worst roads in the province.

Christine Niemczyk looks at roads that are at the top of the list so far in 2023 as the campaign enters its second week.

Budget process and world juniors: Coun. Randy Donauer

A city committee will review the budget process throughout the summer to provide more insight to councillors.

Ward 5 Coun. Randy Donauer explains the rationale behind this new procedure.

Donauer also looks at the joint bid Saskatoon and Regina are submitting to host the 2025 world junior hockey championship and what it would mean for the city.

Rouge seeks a home in Adopt a Pet

Meet Rouge, a three-month-old puppy currently at the Saskatoon SPCA and in need of a new home.

Jemma Omidian describes the best type of home for Rouge.

Omidian also has details on Borrowed Buddies, a new program at the shelter.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, April 13

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, April 13.

