Health

Manitoba dentists can now offer services like Botox, association says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 13, 2023 10:10 am
A dentist holds instruments in this 2022 file photo. View image in full screen
A dentist holds instruments in this 2022 file photo. .THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Charles Rex Arbogast
Next time you go to the dentist, you may be able to get your teeth cleaned, a cavity filled … and maybe even some Botox.

The Manitoba Dental Association says dental professionals in the province are now able to offer neuromodulators and dermal fillers, like Botox.

And while the procedure is mostly associated with celebrities trying to get rid of wrinkles, the dental association’s president, Dr. Scott Leckie, told 680 CJOB’s The Start that there are non-cosmetic uses for the product as well.

“I think it’ll become more popular. I do believe that it’s a helpful adjunct to treating TM joint disfunctions, myofascial disfunctions, and maybe even we see some migraines,” he said.

“Since the COVID pandemic started, we’ve seen a significant increase in bruxism — or teeth grinding and clenching — which is leading to more myofascial pain, like soreness in your jaw and migraine headaches.”

Read more: Dental care: Here’s what’s being recommended to feds in new policy report

Leckie said members will have to undergo a two-step certification process in order to provide the service, and while there’s not a lot of demand yet, he expects to see numbers climb as it becomes more readily available over the next few months.

“I don’t have the exact numbers on how many Manitoba dentists are actually doing it, but there will be a roster publicly displayed on our Manitoba Dental Association website.”

DentistBotoxManitoba Dental AssociationManitoba Dentistsdental associationdermal fillersScott Leckie
