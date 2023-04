Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Police say a pedestrian was rushed to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in the city’s East York area.

Emergency crews were called to Barrington and Doncaster avenues, near Danforth Avenue and Main Street, at around 6 a.m. Thursday.

Paramedics said a man was taken to hospital in serious, possibly life-threatening condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

Police are advising people to take alternate routes.

COLLISION:

Barrington Ave & Doncaster Ave

6:00 am

– pedestrian struck by vehicle

– driver remained on scene

– ped is being transported to hospital via emergency run

– delays in the area

– consider alternate routes

– anyone with info call police @ 416-808-2222#GO810912

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 13, 2023