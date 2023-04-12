Quebec cannabis use remains steady since legalization

Send this page to someone via email

A new study released on Wednesday by Quebec’s statistics institute shows cannabis usage has only slightly increased since legalization in 2018.

Nearly one in five Quebecers used cannabis in 2022, a proportion similar to the previous year, data shows.

Cannabis use has increased by 5 per cent since it was legalized, according to the study which not only shows usage has remained stable since 2018, the trend remains the same for most age groups over the past 15 years — except for teens. Youths aged 15 to 17 are consuming less, but there is a new alarming trend for the under-18 crowd.

Among the different ways to consume cannabis, vaping has gained the most followers over the past year, even though the sale of cannabis vaping products is prohibited in Quebec.

In 2022, 24 per cent of users vaped cannabis, compared to 19 per cent in 2021. For those 15 to 17-years-old, the increase was more dramatic; 70 per cent of cannabis users vaped in 2022 and 44 per cent in 2021.

Quebecers between 21 and 34 account for 77 per cent of cannabis users last year.

“It’s not very surprising for those of us who work in cannabis and work in medical cannabis such as myself,” said Erin Prosk, president and co-founder of Santé Cannabis.

“As we saw legalization coming in, there was already very significant use of cannabis in the population of Quebec,” she added.

Prosk said the study is encouraging for those who may have thought cannabis use would increase.

“We’re in good position to maybe reestablish new objectives and put some support and dedicated resources behind reaching those objectives,” said Prosk, who hopes Quebec will invest more in education and accessibility, especially with the increase of vaping pens.

“Which are not regulated and available legally in Quebec,” said Prosk.

“That’s exactly the type of product that we should be most concerned about. As a regulated product, we would improve the safety of these products and we would also be introducing more opportunity for intervention, discussion, and education of those who are consuming these products.”

The Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) is operated as a non profit organization, but it’s set to profit over $100 million this year.

“Those profits, by government mandate, are destined for research, education programs, prevention programs and we’ve seen very little allocation for those funds, if at all,” added Prosk.

Marc-Boris St-Maurice with the Montreal Compassion Club agrees education is key to decreasing consumption.

“In a legal market, I think as more people get educated, I think you might find the attractiveness drop down,” said St Marurice.

Despite the vaping trend, 82 per cent of cannabis users still smoke it as their preferred method.

— With files from The Canadian Press