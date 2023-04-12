Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Forge FC executive Costa Smyrniotis joins Canadian Premier League front office

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 12, 2023 3:51 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Costa Smyrniotis, who helped build Forge FC into a championship franchise, is joining the Canadian Premier League as executive vice-president, soccer.

Smyrniotis, who served as director of football and business at Forge, and his brother Bobby Smyrniotis, Forge’s head coach and technical director, built the CPL club from the ground up.

Forge won the CPL championship in 2019, ’20 and ’22 and was runner-up to Pacific FC in 2021. Forge was the first CPL team to reach the Canadian Championship final in 2020 and the CONCACAF League semifinal in 2021, and became the first CPL team to compete in the CONCACAF Champions League in 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

“Costa is one of the most accomplished soccer executives in Canada, on and off the field of play,” CPL commissioner Mark Noonan said in a statement. “He has a long track record of success at every level of the sport, bringing with him a unique understanding of the landscape and, importantly, how to tap into the vast opportunity in front of us.”

The league said Smyrniotis will head up the CPL football operations, working with Noonan “to create and implement a long-term vision for the league’s on-field product and off-field business.”

Read more: Barrie Colts oust Hamilton Bulldogs from OHL playoffs

More on Sports

 

Trending Now

Costa Smyrniotis founded Sigma FC, a renowned academy that has served as a pipeline for such Canadian talent as Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan, Richie Laryea and Kyle Bekker.

“While we will miss Costa tremendously, the soccer culture he has established within Hamilton and Forge FC will endure,” Scott Mitchell, managing partner and CEO of Hamilton Sports Group which owns both Forge and the CFL’s Tiger-Cats, said in a statement.

Mitchell is also chairman of the CPL and Canadian Soccer Business.

Smyrniotis joins a CPL hierarchy that includes executive vice-president Glen Johnson and James Easton, vice-president of football operations.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Former NHL player, Burnaby firefighter dies'
Former NHL player, Burnaby firefighter dies

 

HamiltonFootballHamilton newsSoccerCanadian Premier LeagueCanada SoccerForge FCVice PresidentCPL soccerhamilton soccercosta smyrniotis
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers