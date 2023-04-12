Menu

Sports

Saskatchewan Roughriders sign Kian Schaffer-Baker to contract extension

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 12, 2023 3:25 pm
Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker (89) runs downfield as Montreal Alouettes defensive back Marc-Antoine Dequoy (24) tries to catch up during second half CFL football action in Regina on Saturday, July 2, 2022. The Roughriders signed Schaffer-Baker to a two-year contract extension through the 2025 season on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker (89) runs downfield as Montreal Alouettes defensive back Marc-Antoine Dequoy (24) tries to catch up during second half CFL football action in Regina on Saturday, July 2, 2022. The Roughriders signed Schaffer-Baker to a two-year contract extension through the 2025 season on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. HCY
The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed Canadian receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker to a two-year contract extension through the 2025 season on Wednesday.

Schaffer-Baker, of Mississauga, Ont., broke out as a sophomore last season with career-highs in receptions (68), receiving yards (960) and touchdowns (five). He ranked second among all Canadian wideouts in receiving yards.

Read more: ‘A piece of the puzzle’: Saskatchewan Roughriders excited for future with Trevor Harris at the helm

The six-foot-four, 205-pound Schaffer-Baker also ranked 11th in the CFL with 412 yards gained after catch.

The 24-year-old was Saskatchewan’s nominee for Most Outstanding Canadian in 2022, one year after earning a nomination as the team’s Most Outstanding Rookie.

The Roughriders are looking to bounce back in 2023 after missing the playoffs last season with a 6-12 record.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2023.

