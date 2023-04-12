Menu

Canada

Trio of Waterloo Region mental heath organizations announce merger

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 12, 2023 4:11 pm
A host of local politicians were on hand for Wednesday's announcement. View image in full screen
A host of local politicians were on hand for Wednesday's announcement. Karen Redman / Twittter
Three of the more prominent well-being and mental health organizations from across Waterloo Region announced that they had merged on Wednesday morning.

Carizon Family and Community Services, KW Counselling Services and Monica Place have come under one umbrella to serve the area as Camino Wellbeing + Mental Health.

“We are here to provide tools, resources and services that support community members as they work towards their best mental health and wellbeing,” CEO Tracy Elop stated.

“Camino means path, and we are here, walking beside the people we serve at every step of the way along their journey.”

Despite the fact that it was announced on Wednesday, the organizations officially merged on April 1.

“As Camino Wellbeing + Mental Health, we will improve community services, simplify our system so resources can be used more effectively and expand our programs and services to serve more community members,” Elop stated.

The new organization will offer services at six locations across Waterloo Region as well as the two community centres they also operate.

