Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Impaired driving counts laid in Chatham-Kent crash involving reported stolen vehicle: OPP

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted April 12, 2023 2:24 pm
FILE - Ontario Provincial Police cruiser in Trenton, Ontario on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. View image in full screen
FILE - Ontario Provincial Police cruiser in Trenton, Ontario on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including impaired driving, following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent involving an alleged stolen vehicle, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The collision occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, when officers received multiple complaints about a vehicle travelling along the eastbound Highway 401, police said.

The driver left the roadway shortly after and became involved in a collision near Mull Road, police said.

Police say they found the driver showing signs of impairment. He was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries and was later taken into custody.

Read more: No injuries after private helicopter crash in Middlesex Centre field, police say

A 27-year-old man of no fixed address faces charges including operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs, driving a motor vehicle without a licence, and driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

He also faces a count of possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000 and of mischief under $5,000, with police alleging the vehicle had been reported stolen.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Chatham on May 8. He was handed a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension.

“The OPP would like to take this opportunity to thank those who contacted police and reported this incident. As a direct result, officers located the vehicle and took the driver into custody,” police said in a statement.

More on Crime
OPPCollisionOntario Provincial PoliceImpaired Drivinghighway 401Single Vehicle CrashHwy 401Single-Vehicle CollisionOntario crimeChatham-KentChathamCriminal Chargesimpaired driving crashchatham kent opp
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers