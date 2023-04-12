Impaired driving counts laid in Chatham-Kent crash involving reported stolen vehicle: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including impaired driving, following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent involving an alleged stolen vehicle, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The collision occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, when officers received multiple complaints about a vehicle travelling along the eastbound Highway 401, police said.

The driver left the roadway shortly after and became involved in a collision near Mull Road, police said.

Police say they found the driver showing signs of impairment. He was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries and was later taken into custody.

A 27-year-old man of no fixed address faces charges including operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs, driving a motor vehicle without a licence, and driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor.

He also faces a count of possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000 and of mischief under $5,000, with police alleging the vehicle had been reported stolen.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Chatham on May 8. He was handed a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension.

“The OPP would like to take this opportunity to thank those who contacted police and reported this incident. As a direct result, officers located the vehicle and took the driver into custody,” police said in a statement.