Saskatoon man gives up-close look at local wildlife in the city

A Saskatoon man is showcasing wildlife just outside our doorstep, with a particular focus on Canada’s national animal.
Mike Digout is a self-proclaimed beaver enthusiast who has been using the South Saskatchewan River as his own photo and video studio for almost three years.
He said he came across the beavers by accident during the pandemic.
“Because you weren’t allowed to be within ten metres of people there was almost no one on the trails,” Digout said.
He said he went for a walk by the river, saw a beaver, followed it back to its lodge, and got the idea to bring a camera to that spot the next day.
“I pretty much got hooked right from the first day. Since then it’s almost been a daily activity where I come down to the river and look for the beavers and try to get photos of them.”
“They really are quite loveable comical characters with their flat paddle tail, and they have bright orange teeth. They’re kind of chubby and awkward.”
He said beavers aren’t the only wildlife he gets to see while out by the river – he says he often sees baby goslings and ducks, porcupines and foxes.
“Our river valley is teeming with wildlife.”
Digout said his desk job keeps him busy during the day, and with beavers being nocturnal it’s the perfect evening hobby.
He said being out in nature helps with his mental health, calling the experience “serene.”
He says the following he’s gathered online has motivated him to keep posting his photos and videos.
“I really get a lot of personal benefit from knowing others are enjoying my footage.”
He’s even offered his footage to conservation groups to help promote wildlife welfare.
Digout said seeing these beavers is a wonderful opportunity for everyone, but stressed that it should be done from a respectful distance.
“I would hate to see anyone try to harass or bother them – my general rule is the beaver should never change what they’re doing because of your presence.”
He said the beavers do have their favorite spots, but added that changes from season to season.
Comments