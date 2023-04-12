Menu

Canada

Vigil to be held in Yorkton, Sask. marking 7 years since disappearance of Mekayla Bali

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted April 12, 2023 1:12 pm
On April 12, 2016, Mekayla Bali vanished from a bus depot at the age of 16. Family and friends are marking the anniversary of her disappearance with a candlelit vigil.
File / Global News
It has been seven years since Mekayla Bali vanished without a trace from Yorkton, Sask.

On April 12, 2016, Bali, who was 16 at the time, disappeared from a bus depot. She has been added to missing children’s lists in Canada and the U.S., as the investigation into where she went continues.

Previous RCMP statements said she went to the Yorkton Bus Depot and inquired about a bus leaving for Regina, but it was determined she never purchased a ticket.

Read more: Anonymous donor adds $60K to Mekayla Bali info reward fund

Now seven years later, the family is marking the anniversary of her disappearance with a candlelit vigil.

“Mekayla’s disappearance has left a hole in our community that can never be filled,” said Mary Baron, a close friend of Mekayla’s family.

“We want to come together to remember her and show her family that we are still here, still searching, and still hoping for answers.”

The vigil will include a moment of silence as well as speeches from Mekayla’s family and friends. Attendees are encouraged to wear blue, which was Mekayla’s favorite color.

“We hope this vigil will not only honor Mekayla’s memory but also serve as a reminder that we will never stop searching for her,” Mekayla’s mother Paula Bali said. “We believe that someone out there knows something, and we urge anyone with information about Mekayla’s disappearance to come forward.”

The vigil will take place at 37 Betts Ave., near where Bali was last seen.

Still searching: The disappearance of Mekayla Bali
