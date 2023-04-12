Manitoba Moose punch playoff ticket with Tuesday night victory

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets aren’t the only local pro hockey team headed to the playoffs.

The Manitoba Moose, the Jets’ American Hockey League affiliate, punched their ticket to the post-season Tuesday with a 7-5 win over the Texas Stars.

The 36-24-9 Moose clinched their spot in Calder Cup playoffs — the franchise’s 17th overall post-season appearance — with three regular-season games remaining.

PLAYOFFS, HERE WE COME!!!🫎🫎🫎 Your #MBMoose have officially clinched their spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs 👊 Playoffs Ticket Packages are available NOW! Be there for it all. #GoMooseGo #ManitobaMade pic.twitter.com/bQA6KfnVJf — x – Manitoba Moose (@ManitobaMoose) April 12, 2023

“Yeah, it’s good stuff. It’s kind of the goal at the beginning of the year,” said forward Jeff Malott in a release from the team Tuesday.

“It’s what we’re working towards and hopefully we can continue to build on this game and hit our stride come playoffs.”

The Moose are on the road Wednesday night for a rematch with the Stars at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Tex. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.