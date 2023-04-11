Fatal collision shuts down part of St. Albert Trail in northwest Edmonton

See more sharing options

A fatal crash shut down a stretch of a busy northwest Edmonton road Tuesday evening.

The Edmonton Police Service said drivers were asked to avoid the intersection at St. Albert Trail/Mark Messier Trail at Campbell Road/156 Street until further notice.

Police were investigating a fatal collision between an SUV and a semi-tractor trailer unit.

It’s not known how many people were killed or when the crash happened.

Edmonton police said more details would be released later in the evening or when they were available.

More to come…