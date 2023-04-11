Menu

Fatal collision shuts down part of St. Albert Trail in northwest Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted April 11, 2023 9:10 pm
An Edmonton Police Service cruiser on Friday, March 31, 2023. View image in full screen
File photo of an Edmonton Police Service cruiser on Friday, March 31, 2023. Global News
A fatal crash shut down a stretch of a busy northwest Edmonton road Tuesday evening.

The Edmonton Police Service said drivers were asked to avoid the intersection at St. Albert Trail/Mark Messier Trail at Campbell Road/156 Street until further notice.

Read more: Police investigate fatal collision with ETS bus on Saturday

Police were investigating a fatal collision between an SUV and a semi-tractor trailer unit.

It’s not known how many people were killed or when the crash happened.

Edmonton police said more details would be released later in the evening or when they were available.

More to come…

Edmonton policeedmonton police serviceEPSEdmonton roadsEdmonton fatal collisionSt. Albert TrailMark Messier Trail
