Regina resident celebrates 105th birthday with stroll down memory lane

Send this page to someone via email

A Regina resident celebrated her 105th birthday with music, cake, gifts and strolling down memory lane.

Muriel Blair, who was born and raised in Indian Head, Sask., celebrated an incredible milestone surrounded by friends and family.

“I feel great as long as I’m not in any aches or pains,” said Blair, “as long as I’m healthy.”

Read more: Regina veteran celebrates 100th birthday reminiscing over the century

The Green Falls Landing Retirement Home organized the celebration where Blair was surrounded by her peers, family, friends, community members and special dignitaries. Member of Parliament Michael Kram was among them. He said he was invited to special milestone birthdays, but Blair’s birthday celebration was a memorable one.

“Last fall I was invited to a 95th birthday party. Last month I was invited to a 100th birthday party. But I have to say 105 is a new record, at least for me,” said Kram.

Story continues below advertisement

“Life is also a story of determination and resilience, which shone through in everything that she has done, whether it was looking out for her family, participating in sports, sewing, gardening or any other of her numerous passions and pastimes.”

Read more: Peterborough woman celebrates 105th birthday

The mayor of Regina also attended the birthday bash and emphasized how family, friends and extended family are what make a life happy.

“At the end of the day, every community and every city, every province is made up of special people who live their life with love and in promoting the values of family,” said Sandra Masters. “(Muriel) is a shining example of incredible 105 years of a life well lived.”

Una Mae Blair, Muriel’s oldest daughter, said her mother was overwhelmed by the beautiful birthday celebration.

“I think we’re all just blown away that they’ve done this for (my) mom,” she said. “She’s a good mama, a very good mama.”

Blair has three daughters, five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and four great, great-grandchildren along with her adopted Spanish family. Blair hopes to make it to 106 years old and to have another birthday celebration gathered with family and friends.

Story continues below advertisement

The Green Falls Landing Retirement Home organized the celebration Tuesday. Blair was born on April 11, 1918.