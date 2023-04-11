Woman, child taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman and child have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet at around 5:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the area of Pharmacy and Bolster avenues.

Police said officers received reports that a pedestrian with a baby in a stroller was struck by a vehicle.

Toronto paramedics said a woman in her 30s and a child were taken to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the driver remained at the scene.

-more to come…

