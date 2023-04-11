Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Woman, child taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 11, 2023 6:09 pm
A Toronto Police badge is shown during a press conference in Toronto on August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police badge is shown during a press conference in Toronto on August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman and child have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet at around 5:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the area of Pharmacy and Bolster avenues.

Read more: 2 suspects sought in connection with attempted murder investigation in Vaughan: police

Police said officers received reports that a pedestrian with a baby in a stroller was struck by a vehicle.

Toronto paramedics said a woman in her 30s and a child were taken to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the driver remained at the scene.

-more to come…

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto PoliceCollisionTPSPedestrian StruckToronto Pedestrian Struckpedestrian struck torontoChild StruckPharmacy Avenuebolster avenue
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers