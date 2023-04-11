Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Sexual assault charges laid after OPP investigate family dispute in Centre Wellington

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 11, 2023 2:19 pm
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A call about a family dispute has resulted in sexual assault charges.

Wellington County OPP were called to a home in Centre Wellington back on March 31 around 7:30 p.m.

Investigators say someone brandished a knife or an edged weapon inside the residence.

Read more: Wellington OPP lay charges following separate intimate partner violence reports

An 18-year-old is facing charges of sexual assault on a person under 17, assault with a weapon, and assault.

Trending Now

The accused is set to appear in a Guelph court on May 26.

 

More on Crime
Sexual AssaultGuelph Newswellington county oppweaponDisturbanceCentre WellingtonFamily Dispute
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers