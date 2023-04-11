Sexual assault charges laid after OPP investigate family dispute in Centre Wellington

See more sharing options

A call about a family dispute has resulted in sexual assault charges.

Wellington County OPP were called to a home in Centre Wellington back on March 31 around 7:30 p.m.

Investigators say someone brandished a knife or an edged weapon inside the residence.

An 18-year-old is facing charges of sexual assault on a person under 17, assault with a weapon, and assault.

The accused is set to appear in a Guelph court on May 26.