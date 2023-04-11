Spring cleaning: City of Edmonton starting street sweeping Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

A winter’s worth of dust and debris will soon be cleared from Edmonton roads, paths and bike lanes as crews begin street sweeping Tuesday.

Expected to wrap up by June 1, crews will sweep streets Monday to Friday 24 hours a day.

“Residential roads will be the focus during weekdays, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and high-volume roads will be completed at night,” the city said in a news release.

When street sweeping is taking place, “no parking” signs will be displayed in neighbourhoods and residents are asked to move their vehicles so crews can do a thorough job.

“We really appreciate residents moving their vehicles, as it allows our crews to complete the work efficiently. We encourage residents to sign up online for notifications of when street sweeping is scheduled in their area,” said Val Dacyk with the city.

A map of the city’s streets and when they are scheduled to be swept can be found online.

Edmontonians can sign up for parking notifications on the city’s website.