Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, April 11

By David Giles Global News
Posted April 11, 2023 11:17 am
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, April 11
WATCH: Wind picking up — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Tuesday, April 11, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Saskatoon Blades advance in WHL playoffs, an update from the Saskatoon Tribal Council and top packing tips in Travel Tips.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, April 11, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Saskatoon Blades advance in WHL playoffs

The Saskatoon Blades are advancing in the WHL playoffs after winning Game 7 of their first-round series against the Regina Pats.

The voice of the Blades, Les Lazaruk, looks back on the series and what stood out for him as the Blades battled back after dropping the first two games.

He also looks ahead to Friday when Round 2 gets underway against the Red Deer Rebels.

Saskatoon Blades advance in WHL playoffs

Saskatchewan Tribal Council seeks funding for wellness centre

The Saskatchewan Tribal Council is seeking funding from Ottawa for its emergency wellness centre.

Tribal Chief Mark Arcand discusses his meeting with the federal government in this interview with Chris Carr.

Arcand also provides an update on the White Buffalo Youth Lodge and the start of the Tony Cote Winter Games.

Saskatchewan Tribal Council seeks funding for wellness centre

Jamie Milton with packing tips in Travel Tips

Trending Now

Making the most of every corner is one of Jamie Milton’s top tips when travelling.

Milton also looks at ways to minimize with carry-ons and must-have items when travelling with kids.

She also has the deal of the day, to Las Vegas in July.

Jamie Milton with top packing tips in Travel Tips

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, April 11

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, April 11.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, April 11
WHLSaskatoon BladesTravel TipsSaskatoon Tribal CouncilGlobal News Morning SaskatoonMark ArcandUniglobe TravelJamie MiltonLes Lazaruk
