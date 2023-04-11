Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph, Ont. man arrested in suspicious package investigation

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted April 11, 2023 10:32 am
A 55-year-old Guelph man faces charges in connection with a suspicious package investigation on Monday. Police say the package had no explosive material inside. View image in full screen
A 55-year-old Guelph man faces charges in connection with a suspicious package investigation on Monday. Police say the package had no explosive material inside.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Authorities say they made an arrest in connection with a suspicious package left outside the Guelph police station on Monday.

Police said an officer found a package and a note outside of the main doors just after 8 a.m.

Members of Waterloo Regional Police’s explosive disposals unit were called to help after an investigation initially couldn’t determine the nature of the package.

Read more: Suspicious package prompts government building evacuation in Guelph

Police said they used a remote-controlled robot to approach and detonate the package, which contained no explosive material. Investigators reviewed video surveillance, which showed the package dropped off just after 4 a.m.

Trending Now

The accused was then found and arrested downtown.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Nothing dangerous about suspicious bag outside Guelph Public Library: police

A 55-year-old Guelph man has been charged with mischief.

More on Crime
GuelphGuelph NewsGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeSuspicious PackageGuelph police suspicious packageSuspicious package investigation Guelph
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers