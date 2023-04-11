Guelph, Ont. man arrested in suspicious package investigation

Authorities say they made an arrest in connection with a suspicious package left outside the Guelph police station on Monday.
Police said an officer found a package and a note outside of the main doors just after 8 a.m.
Members of Waterloo Regional Police’s explosive disposals unit were called to help after an investigation initially couldn’t determine the nature of the package.
Police said they used a remote-controlled robot to approach and detonate the package, which contained no explosive material. Investigators reviewed video surveillance, which showed the package dropped off just after 4 a.m.
The accused was then found and arrested downtown.
A 55-year-old Guelph man has been charged with mischief.
