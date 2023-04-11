Montreal student stabbed, seriously injured during fight at adult education centre

Montreal police say a student was stabbed during a fight at an adult education centre in the city’s north end early Tuesday.
The 18-year-old man was seriously injured during the incident, which occurred around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of St-Vital Boulevard near Prieur Street in the city’s Montreal North borough.
The victim was taken to hospital, but police said his life is not in danger.
“Nobody else was injured,” police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said.
The suspect fled the scene on foot and no arrests have been made, according to police. No information about the suspect was given, but a search is underway.
Investigators, crime scene technicians and a canine unit are expected at the scene.
A safety perimetre has been set up at the school and police plan on speaking to witnesses.
