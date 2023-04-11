Menu

Sports

Tickets on sale for Kitchener Rangers second-round series with London Knights

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 11, 2023 10:21 am
Tickets went on sale Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. for the Kitchener Rangers round 2 OHL Playoff showdown with the London Knights.

The eighth-seeded Rangers completed an unprecedented four-game sweep of the top-seeded Windsor Spitfires on Friday night at the Aud.

Read more: Kitchener Rangers captain Francisco Pinelli handed 3-game suspension

As a reward for their efforts, the Rangers now face the Western Conference’s No. 2 seeded Knights in a series which will begin on Thursday in London.

The following night, the teams will again square off in London, before the scene shifts to the Aud where Kitchener will play host on Sunday and Tuesday.

The Rangers will be without their captain Francesco Pinelli for the first two games in London as he will be sitting out the final two games of a three-game suspension.

Read more: London Knights sweep Owen Sound with second shutout of opening round series

The two teams met six times this season, with London winning five of the contests including a 5-1 victory to close out the season.

While that might indicate trouble for the Rangers, they also dropped all four of the regular season affairs with Windsor ahead of the first-round playoff sweep.

