Canada

Ukrainian prime minister set to appeal for more aid during Canada visit

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 11, 2023 7:32 am
Canada extending its visa program with Ukraine, immigration minister says
Canada extending its visa program with Ukraine, immigration minister says – Mar 22, 2023
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to meet his Ukrainian counterpart in Toronto Tuesday morning.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is expected to thank Canada for its support of his country, while also pressing for more help in the form of weapons and money.

Canada has contributed billions of dollars in economic and military aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded its neighbour in February 2022.

That includes a $2.4-billion loan announced in last month’s federal budget, as well as tanks, armoured vehicles and ammunition.

Shmyhal’s visit comes as reports suggest the Ukrainian military is preparing a spring offensive aimed at pushing Russian forces from the east of the country.

The visit also coincides with the apparent leak of secret U.S. documents on social media detailing Ukrainian and Russian military capabilities and losses in war.

