Sports

Calgary Flames playoff hopes doused in shootout loss to Nashville Predators

By Donna Spencer The Canadian Press
Posted April 11, 2023 12:37 am
Nashville Predators forward Colton Sissons, right, tries to get the puck past Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Monday, April 10, 2023. View image in full screen
Nashville Predators forward Colton Sissons, right, tries to get the puck past Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Monday, April 10, 2023. Jeff McIntosh, The Canadian Press
Tommy Novak scored the shootout winner for the Nashville Predators, who kept their playoff hopes alive with a 3-2 victory over the host Calgary Flames on Monday.

Zach Sanford and Egor Afanasyev also scored for the Predators (41-31-8), who have two home games remaining in the regular season _ on Thursday against the Minnesota Wild and Friday versus the Colorado Avalanche.

Nashville’s goaltender Juuse Saros stopped 42 of 44 shots in regulation and OT, and three of four in the shootout.

The Winnipeg Jets beating the San Jose Sharks 6-2 earlier Monday meant both Calgary and Nashville needed the win at the Saddledome to stay mathematically alive for the post-season.

The Jets (45-32-3) have two games remaining in their regular season, and a game in hand on the Flames.

Story continues below advertisement

Winnipeg is on the road against the Wild on Tuesday and the Avalanche on Thursday.

Troy Stecher and Mikael Backlund scored in regulation and Jonathan Huberdeau in the shootout for the Flames (37-27-17), who close out their season Wednesday against the visiting Sharks.

NHLHockeySportsNational Hockey LeagueCalgary FlamesNHL PlayoffsCalgary SportsPlayoffs2023 NHL playoffs
© 2023 The Canadian Press

