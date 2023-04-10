Jets throttle Sharks 6-2 to move within a point of a playoff spot

Send this page to someone via email

In their final home game of the regular season Monday night, the Winnipeg Jets did all they could to ensure there would be at least two more coming later this month, downing the San Jose Sharks 6-2 to move to the precipice of a playoff spot.

The night got off to a rough start for the home side when the Sharks took the opening faceoff, rushed into the Winnipeg end, and a nice passing play led to Erik Karlsson beating Connor Hellebuyck from close range just 20 seconds into the contest.

That goal gave Karlsson 99 points on the season.

In dire need of a quick response, the Jets earned a power play just 17 seconds after the opening goal, and their slumping power play came up large.

Mark Scheifele found Pierre-Luc Dubois in front of the net and he made no mistake, beating James Reimer for his 27th of the season to square the game at the 1:11 mark.

From there, the Jets dominated the opening frame.

Adam Lowry made it 2-1 at the 7:14 mark after Nino Niederreiter whiffed on a wraparound chance. He sent it across the crease in front of a yawning cage with Reimer out of position, but Lowry was there to tap it home.

Kyle Connor got in on the action at the 14:26 mark when he got free in front of the net and deflected a Dylan DeMelo point shot through Reimer to make it 3-1.

Winnipeg held a 14-5 edge in shots on goal and dominated possession stats through 20 minutes.

The Jets continued to pour pressure on the Sharks but Reimer stood tall in the middle frame, harkening back to the performances he had against Winnipeg in March when he stopped 77 of 79 shots in a pair of San Jose wins.

The Sharks earned their first power play of the game with just over seven minutes left in the period but the Jets penalty kill took care of business as it stayed a 3-1 game after 40 minutes.

Shots in the second period were 10-8 in favour of the Jets for a two-period edge of 24-14.

Any thought of a Sharks comeback seemed to be erased early in the third when Mason Appleton made it 4-1, burying a juicy rebound past Reimer just 16 seconds into the frame.

But San Jose cut the lead to two on the power play a few minutes later when Karlsson beat Hellebuyck through a screen, becoming the first defenceman since Brian Leetch in 1991-92 to record 100 points in a season.

The Jets pushed the lead back to three just over two minutes later when Josh Morrissey wired one past a screened Reimer, and less than two minutes later, the power play struck again for Winnipeg.

Connor whipped a perfect cross-ice pass to Scheifele, who buried it for his 41st of the season and putting the game away for good at the 7:35 mark.

With the win, the Jets improve to 93 points with two games remaining. Regardless of what the Predators and Flames do in their final games, if Winnipeg secures just one more point, they will be going to the playoffs.

They can accomplish that as early as Tuesday night in Minnesota. Pregame coverage on 680 CJOB begins at 5 p.m. with puck drop just after 7 p.m.