Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Tenants of four Trenton, Ont. apartment buildings facing ‘renoviction’

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted April 10, 2023 8:19 pm
Most residents have not received a notice yet, but those who have are being told to leave in a few months' time. View image in full screen
Most residents have not received a notice yet, but those who have are being told to leave in a few months' time. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Residents of four apartment buildings in Trenton, Ont. may be sleeping on the streets this summer, after receiving so-called ‘renoviction’ notices from their new landlord.

Tenants say they are living in fear of what to do next, with many of them being elderly, disabled and single parents.

“I leave, I come home, is there one there?” says Charlene Butler, a renter facing renoviction.

Read more: Kingston, Ont., woman struggling to find home weeks ahead of sale-based eviction

Butler has lived in the 400 block of Sidney Street in the north end of Trenton for the last 10 years.

Now she’s waiting to find out if she and her intellectually disabled son will be forced to leave.

Story continues below advertisement

“I can’t do it,” says Butler. “I’m stressed.”

In February, Mississauga-based Bedford Properties bought her building, and three others on the street.

Now, the new landlord has begun issuing renoviction notices.

Another tenant, Shannon Lawrence, is also supporting a disabled son alone.

“I don’t know what me and my son are going to do,” she says.

More on Canada

“We can’t afford to go anywhere else. Even if we could somehow afford to go somewhere else, there’s just not enough housing.”

Retired 74 year-old Keith Maybee has received his notice already, and has until the end of July to leave, or he could face eviction.

“Right then it was just kind of a numb feeling,” says Maybee.

“There had to be some more of a reason than doing renovations.”

The management company says they’re planning extensive renovations that will require the tenants to be out of the unit for a minimum of seven months.

Trending Now

Butler believes it will allow Bedford Properties to raise the rent outside what people like her and her neighbours can afford.

Story continues below advertisement

“Have some compassion for people,” she says.

“Where’s the humanity? It’s greed, too much greed.”

Global News reached out to Bedford Properties for a comment but did not receive a response.

While Butler has not received a notice yet, she says she was told by the building superintendent that all 120 units will get one eventually.

Read more: Tenants of Kingston’s Kozy Inn say they’re being forced out with no place to go

Most of the residents also have not received a renoviction notice, but those who spoke with Global News say they expect it any day.

Meanwhile, Butler and Lawrence hope drawing attention to the situation may change Bedford Properties’ mind.

If not, the two single mothers say they may be out on the streets.

HousingTrentonRenovationEvictionLandlordRenovictionBedford Properties
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers