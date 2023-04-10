Toronto Maple Leafs call on U of T goalie to backup, play him in game

When Jett Alexander arrived in an unlikely scenario to serve as the Toronto Maple Leafs’ emergency backup goalie, the 23-year-old imagined he’d be on the bench — but instead, he lived out a lifelong dream of playing in the NHL.

“This is about as close to perfect as you could get for me. I’m just really grateful that I got any opportunity, let alone like to be on the bench, but then let alone get in there. It’s just special,” Alexander said.

Alexander was called on after Matt Murray was sidelined with an injury and unable to serve as a backup to Ilya Samsonov. He’s also no stranger to being in the net at a high level, currently starting as goalie for the University of Toronto Varsity Blues.

The Leafs have already clinched a playoff berth and are fighting for positioning, but were leading the Montreal Canadiens 7-1 when Alexander entered the game with a 1:10 remaining.

“It’s every kid’s goal that plays hockey in Canada to play in the NHL. This isn’t how I thought I was going to get there, but it’s still it’s a big honour, and a huge privilege to be put in that kind of situation,” Alexander said.

When he woke up on Saturday morning, there were no hockey-related plans, but that changed quickly — and he couldn’t pass on the opportunity of a lifetime.

“I live right around the corner from the rink pretty much and got in the car and got my gear and off to the rink I went and tried to treat it as a normal pre-game routine as I could,” he said.

While he tried to keep calm, with the Maple Leafs up big and the playoffs around the corner, head coach Sheldon Keefe let Alexander know he was going into the game.

“I was just hoping we win the faceoff in the defensive zone, get the puck out, that was kind of the next thing that went through my mind. Just a lot of emotion, definitely some anxiety,” he said.

It’s not the first time Alexander served as an emergency backup. On Dec. 1, 2021, he was called on by the Colorado Avalanche to serve as a backup when they played the Maple Leafs.

“It’s pretty cool. Now I’ve got my last name on two different NHL jerseys, which is just kind of crazy to think about,” he said.

Alexander’s head coach at U of T, Ryan Medel, is no stranger to this situation either. In 2021, Alex Bishop, the goaltender for the Varsity Blues at the time, suited up as the Leafs as a backup in a similar scenario.

Medel noted that he was excited and tuned into the game with his family but never expected Alexander to get into the game.

“A guy might be able to help out in a pinch, but to play the final minute or so, we were all so excited for him,” he said.

Following the game, Medel noted that he and Alexander’s teammates have continued to message him, sharing his joy.

“To just talk to him after the game, hear about his experience and see all the publicity he’s been getting, it’s great. It couldn’t have happened to a nicer individual,” Medel said.

His teammates and family’s excitement was matched by Leafs players, who celebrated the win.

“Pretty cool to get out there and get the opportunity and unique position that he got a moment to get on there and be an apart of it,” said Leafs’ captain John Tavares.

While he had a taste of professional hockey and with a year remaining in his college playing career, Alexander said that Saturday night’s excitement sparked the fire in him to play professionally.

“I still have that dream of that one day, wherever it is, maybe Europe, of playing pro,’ he said.