1 dead, another taken to trauma centre after Oshawa, Ont. crash

One person is dead and another has been taken to a trauma centre after a two-vehicle collision in Oshawa, Ont., police say.

Two vehicles reportedly crashed on Simcoe Street somewhere between Howden and Raglan roads in Oshawa on Monday afternoon.

Durham police told Global News one person was dead and another had serious injuries but was in stable condition.

“Two other persons have been taken to local hospitals with injuries but are stable,” police said.

A spokesperson for Ornge, the provincial service in charge of airlifted medical help and patient transfers, said a woman in her 50s was taken to a Toronto hospital.

As of 6:30 p.m. on Monday, the road remained closed.