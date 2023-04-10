Man rescued from water in Toronto, police say

A man has been rescued from the water in Toronto, police say.
In a tweet at around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Lake Shore Drive and Thirteenth Street area.
Police said officers received reports of someone struggling in the water.
In an update, police said a man was rescued from the water and would be assessed by medics.
“All appears in order,” police wrote in a tweet.
