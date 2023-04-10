Menu

Canada

Man rescued from water in Toronto, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 10, 2023 5:52 pm
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
A man has been rescued from the water in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet at around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Lake Shore Drive and Thirteenth Street area.

Read more: Worker dead after incident at metal company in northwest Toronto

Police said officers received reports of someone struggling in the water.

In an update, police said a man was rescued from the water and would be assessed by medics.

“All appears in order,” police wrote in a tweet.

