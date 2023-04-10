Man rescued from water in Toronto, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been rescued from the water in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet at around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Lake Shore Drive and Thirteenth Street area.

Police said officers received reports of someone struggling in the water.

In an update, police said a man was rescued from the water and would be assessed by medics.

“All appears in order,” police wrote in a tweet.

MARINE RESCUE: (UPDATE)

Lake Shore Dr & Thirteenth St

– police o/s

– officers advised a man has been rescued from the water

– will be assessed by medics

– all appears in order#GO789140

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 10, 2023