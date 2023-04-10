Menu

Sports

Game 7 brings Pats, Blades together at SaskTel Centre for final showdown

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted April 10, 2023 3:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon residents speculate on Game 7 outcome between Blades and Pats'
Saskatoon residents speculate on Game 7 outcome between Blades and Pats
Global Saskatoon hit the streets to find out how Blades fans feel about the chances of their team defeating the Regina Pats on Monday. Overall, Saskatoon residents were confident the Blades will come out on top.
A win for the Regina Pats this weekend in the Western Hockey League playoff series has led to a winner-takes-all game against the Saskatoon Blades Monday night at the SaskTel Centre.

After trailing in the series 3-2, the Pats tied up the score during Game 6 Saturday night, forcing one final game between the two teams to see who will move on and who will go home.

Click to play video: 'WHL Playoffs – Game 6: Pats (5) vs Blades (3)'
WHL Playoffs – Game 6: Pats (5) vs Blades (3)

“It’s going to be a tough one, I think 5-4?” said a Saskatoon Blades fan Monday. “Both teams have great goaltending, but I expect it to be a little rougher tonight.”

It is looking like it might be the last WHL game for Pats star Connor Bedard before he moves on to the NHL. A fan guessed he might hold all of Regina’s goals tonight.

“Blades will win 4-3 in overtime. Bedard has three goals but it’s not enough.”

Read more: Saskatoon police investigate after parking attendant attacked at SaskTel Centre

The series has earned sold-out stadiums in both cities and has already seen three games go into overtime.

More than 14,000 fans will head to the SaskTel Centre to watch the battle. Tickets are going fast for the nearly sold-out arena.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Click to play video: 'WHL Playoffs – Game 1: Pats (6) vs Blades (1)'
WHL Playoffs – Game 1: Pats (6) vs Blades (1)
