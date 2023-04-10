Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, April 10

By David Giles Global News
Posted April 10, 2023 11:05 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, April 10'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, April 10
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, April 10.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Chef Dale MacKay prepares mini frittatas, organizing closets and pantries and Teigen Gayse performs If You Show Me Yours.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, April 10, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

In the kitchen with chef Dale MacKay

We are in the kitchen at Ayden Kitchen and Bar with chef Dale MacKay and a classic brunch idea with mini frittatas.

He has some work-ahead prep tips to make life easier when putting together the recipe.

Click to play video: 'In the kitchen with chef Dale MacKay'
In the kitchen with chef Dale MacKay

Organizing closets and pantries during spring cleaning

Spring cleaning can mean more than just a general home and garden cleanup.

Story continues below advertisement

It can also be a chance to organize kitchens and closets.

Professional organizer Susie Bishop says it is better to not go too big too soon when tackling these chores.

Click to play video: 'Organizing closets and pantries during spring cleaning'
Organizing closets and pantries during spring cleaning

Teigen Gayse performs If You Show Me Yours

Rising Métis country artist Teigen Gayse is a top eight finalist in the SiriusXM top of the country competition.

Trending Now

She has also just released her new single If You Show Me Yours.

Gayse joins Chantal Wagner to discuss her new song and gives a soulful performance of If You Show Me Yours.

Click to play video: 'Teigen Gayse performs ‘If You Show Me Yours’'
Teigen Gayse performs ‘If You Show Me Yours’

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, April 10

Here comes the spring melt — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, April 10, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, April 10'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, April 10
Country MusicGlobal News Morning SaskatoonSpring CleaningDale MacKayAyden Kitchen and BarSusie BishopTeigen Gayse
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers