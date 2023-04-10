Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, April 10

See more sharing options

Chef Dale MacKay prepares mini frittatas, organizing closets and pantries and Teigen Gayse performs If You Show Me Yours.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, April 10, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

In the kitchen with chef Dale MacKay

We are in the kitchen at Ayden Kitchen and Bar with chef Dale MacKay and a classic brunch idea with mini frittatas.

He has some work-ahead prep tips to make life easier when putting together the recipe.

4:01 In the kitchen with chef Dale MacKay

Organizing closets and pantries during spring cleaning

Spring cleaning can mean more than just a general home and garden cleanup.

It can also be a chance to organize kitchens and closets.

Professional organizer Susie Bishop says it is better to not go too big too soon when tackling these chores.

4:10 Organizing closets and pantries during spring cleaning

Teigen Gayse performs If You Show Me Yours

Rising Métis country artist Teigen Gayse is a top eight finalist in the SiriusXM top of the country competition.

She has also just released her new single If You Show Me Yours.

Gayse joins Chantal Wagner to discuss her new song and gives a soulful performance of If You Show Me Yours.

5:50 Teigen Gayse performs ‘If You Show Me Yours’

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, April 10

Here comes the spring melt — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, April 10, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

