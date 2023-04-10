Heavy rain forecast for parts of B.C.’s Southern Interior

See more sharing options

Rainy weather is expected to roll into B.C.’s Southern Interior this week, and several areas are facing the possibility of flooding.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for Elk Valley and the West Kootenays, as well as special weather alerts for Boundary, Arrow Lakes, Slocan Lake and the Kootenay Lake areas. Motorists travelling Highway 3, from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, are also being put on alert.

“A frontal system is approaching the Southern Interior and it will stall over the Kootenay region (Monday) bringing heavy rain,” reads the warning.

“Rainfall amounts of 50 millimeters are expected before the rain eases on Tuesday morning.”

Possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts are also a potential issue as water pours down. This will be complicated in some areas by melting snow.

