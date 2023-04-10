SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Tailgating space to return for Toronto playoffs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 10, 2023 9:01 am
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment says it’s bringing back its tailgating parties for the NHL and NBA post-seasons.

The owner of the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs and NBA’s Toronto Raptors has already started to prepare the courtyard west of Scotiabank Arena.

Festivities will begin on Wednesday as the Raptors host the Chicago Bulls in a one-and-done play-in game.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Raptors 905 fans break cape wearing world record'
Raptors 905 fans break cape wearing world record
Story continues below advertisement

The Maple Leafs have also clinched a playoff spot, with the NHL’s playoffs set to begin April 17.

Fans will be required to register for a free mobile pass through the team’s mobile apps to be granted access to the tailgate parties.

Onstage programming with special guests, giveaways, a live DJ and more will entertain fans before the Leafs and Raptors games at Maple Leaf Square.

Trending Now

The tailgating parties will open two hours before each game and close at the end of the second intermission for Maple Leafs and at the end of the third quarter for the Raptors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2023.

NHLHockeySportsNational Hockey LeagueToronto RaptorsBasketballNBAToronto Maple LeafsMaple LeafsLeafsToronto sportsNational Basketball AssociationLeafs hockeytoronto hockeyToronto Leafs
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers