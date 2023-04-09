BC Ferries cancels 2 sailings between Tsawwassen and Victoria Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Two sailings have been cancelled for Sunday due to adverse weather conditions, BC Ferries said.

The 12 p.m. departure from Tsawwassen and the 2 p.m. departure from Swartz Bay have been cancelled.

“Our Customer Service Centre will contact customers with bookings on these cancelled sailings to let them know if we have space available to fit them on an alternate sailing later in the day, or if their booking must be cancelled,” ferry staff said in a notice.

“In the case of a cancellation, we will refund fees and/or fares.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: BC Ferries adds 180 extra sailings for long weekend travel

To further complicate matters, BC Ferries said it is expecting heavy volume on Sunday.

The service said if passengers are planning on travelling to Metro Vancouver without booking, maybe consider trying to walk on to a ferry or travel at a “less busy time.”

Sailings from Duke Point, Langdale, Departure Bay and Swartz Bay are expected to be the busiest.

Around 180 extra sailings were booked for the Easter long weekend for the expected influx of passengers.

BC Ferries urges all passengers to stay up to date with information on the company’s website or Twitter page.