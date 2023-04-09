Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

BC Ferries cancels 2 sailings between Tsawwassen and Victoria Sunday

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 9, 2023 1:52 pm
A sign for BC Ferries on a building at the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal in Tsawwassen, B.C. View image in full screen
A sign for BC Ferries on a building at the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal in Tsawwassen, B.C. CP PHOTO/Don Denton
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two sailings have been cancelled for Sunday due to adverse weather conditions, BC Ferries said.

The 12 p.m. departure from Tsawwassen and the 2 p.m. departure from Swartz Bay have been cancelled.

“Our Customer Service Centre will contact customers with bookings on these cancelled sailings to let them know if we have space available to fit them on an alternate sailing later in the day, or if their booking must be cancelled,” ferry staff said in a notice.

“In the case of a cancellation, we will refund fees and/or fares.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: BC Ferries adds 180 extra sailings for long weekend travel

To further complicate matters, BC Ferries said it is expecting heavy volume on Sunday.

The service said if passengers are planning on travelling to Metro Vancouver without booking, maybe consider trying to walk on to a ferry or travel at a “less busy time.”

Read more: BC Ferries Commissioner OKs 9.2% yearly fare hikes

Sailings from Duke Point, Langdale, Departure Bay and Swartz Bay are expected to be the busiest.

Around 180 extra sailings were booked for the Easter long weekend for the expected influx of passengers.

BC Ferries urges all passengers to stay up to date with information on the company’s website or Twitter page.

Click to play video: 'Thousands travelling to and from B.C. for long weekend'
Thousands travelling to and from B.C. for long weekend
Related News
BC FerriesBC Ferries cancellationBC ferries canceledBC ferries VancouverBC Ferries VictoriaEaster long weekend ferriesWeather cancels ferries
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers