Vancouver Whitecaps exercise patience, take down Timbers 1-0

Head coach Vanni Sartini blew kisses to the crowd and thumped his chest as the final whistle sounded on Saturday night, confirming his Vancouver Whitecaps had a second straight Major League Soccer win.

Portland (one win, four losses, two draws) came into Vancouver on the heels of a 1-1 draw against FC Dallas. The Timbers faced early and relentless pressure from the Whitecaps’ attackers.

Vancouver came back from two disallowed goals, both from defender Ranko Vasolinovic, before substitute Brian White bundled home the winner in the 74th minute.

“I don’t think there were any moments when we were worried. I think we were creating chances and in their half for the majority of the game, so it was about getting those chances and scoring,” said White.

In all, Vancouver had 13 shots, nine of which were on goal, while Portland failed to test Vancouver goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka.

It was the second time this season the Whitecaps have not allowed any shots on their netminder with the first coming in the 5-0 win on April 1 against CF Montreal.

“At half, I told the players we need to wake up and play better in the last 20 yards because if we don’t, we might lose,” Sartini said after the match.

The head coach talked before the game about his team needing to “show maturity” when dominating a match, including converting opportunities into goals.

“We didn’t concede any chances when we were 0-0. That’s the kind of maturity in the sense that things are not going well but we pushed more but without losing our balance,” Sartini said.

White’s winner came after midfielder Julian Gressel, making his 200th MLS appearance, saw his first cross rebound back to him, allowing him to find a waiting White.

“We know we have the quality, in terms of creating chances, that we can score. This week it was one, last week it was five so if we keep shutouts and that mentality going it always gives a chance at winning the game,” Gressel said.

It was Gressel’s fourth assist of the regular season, putting him in second in MLS for assists this season.

Tensions rose during the match as home fans increasingly aired their frustrations with the disallowed goals and officiating.

It culminated with Sartini arguing with an assistant referee over a throw-in, resulting in a yellow card for his outburst.

“They were right to give me the yellow card. You can’t see protesting like this and it’s my fault,” he said.

White’s goal was his second in two games and he said he wants to continue that form into Tuesday’s second-leg tilt against Los Angeles FC in CONCACAF Champions League action.

Vancouver lost the previous matchup 3-0.

“Any time that you can perform well (you want to) get back out there as soon as you can so you can right the wrongs (of the first leg),” White said.

