Crime

Man charged after allegedly threatening worshippers at mosque in Markham, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 9, 2023 12:22 pm
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. File / Global News
Police north of Toronto say a man is facing charges after allegedly yelling Islamophobic slurs and threats outside a mosque and driving his vehicle straight at a worshipper.

York Regional Police say they’re treating the Thursday-morning incident at the Islamic Society of Markham as a hate-motivated attack.

Sgt. Clint Whitney says the man allegedly showed up at the mosque shortly before 7 a.m., right after dawn prayers.

He says after the man allegedly drove at the worshipper, he left in his vehicle, driving dangerously.

Whitney says the 28-year-old man was arrested in Toronto shortly after midnight on Friday and has been charged with uttering threats, assault with a weapon and dangerous driving.

The mosque itself alleges the man went into the building, ripped up a Qur’an and delivered an Islamophobic rant, though Whitney says that hasn’t been reported to police.

Trending Now

The Islamic Society of Markham notes the alleged attack happened during the holy month of Ramadan, when the mosque was particularly busy.

The local member of Parliament, Trade Minister Mary Ng, says she was “deeply disturbed” to learn of the alleged attack.

She tweeted that everyone should feel safe in their place of worship.

The Islamic Society of Markham plans to hold a news conference Monday to provide more details.

CrimeYork Regional PoliceMarkhamIslamophobiaMosqueYRPIslamic Society of Markham
© 2023 The Canadian Press

