1 person arrested for impaired driving after Toronto crash: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 9, 2023 10:48 am
Police have arrested one person for an impaired driving offence after a two-vehicle crash in Toronto on Saturday evening.

Toronto police said in a tweet that the collision occurred around the Dupont Street and Gladstone Avenue area of the city. The tweet was published just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Paramedics at the scene took one person to hospital with serious injuries, according to police. Officers said one driver was arrested for impaired driving.

The charge or charges have not been proven in court.

