1 person arrested for impaired driving after Toronto crash: police

Police have arrested one person for an impaired driving offence after a two-vehicle crash in Toronto on Saturday evening.
Toronto police said in a tweet that the collision occurred around the Dupont Street and Gladstone Avenue area of the city. The tweet was published just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Paramedics at the scene took one person to hospital with serious injuries, according to police. Officers said one driver was arrested for impaired driving.
The charge or charges have not been proven in court.
More on Crime
- Ex-husband of Edmonton soldier who tried to kill their children sues Canadian military
- ‘Dances With Wolves’ actor Nathan Chasing Horse sex abuse charges upheld, drug crime dropped
- Lori Vallow trial: What to know about the ‘cult mom’ accused of killing her 2 kids
- Search suspended for man linked to dead migrants, Akwesasne police say efforts exhausted
Comments