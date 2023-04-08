Menu

Crime

Suspect arrested for homicide after victim dies: Victoria police

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 8, 2023 5:05 pm
Victoria Police headquarters in Victoria, B.C. is shown on Wednesday June 10, 2020. View image in full screen
Victoria Police headquarters in Victoria, B.C. is shown on Wednesday June 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Victoria police have announced major crime detectives have arrested a suspect for murder after an assault victim died in hospital.

On March 6, officers went to a home on Chester Avenue responding to a report of assault.

When officers arrived, they found a 70-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries. BCEHS transported the man to hospital.

Just over a week later, the victim died in hospital on March 15. Police said he died from his injuries sustained during the assault.

Michael King was arrested in connection to the assault on March 6, but was released back into the public, according to police.

Victoria police said King has been arrested again, in connection to the homicide investigation, and remains in custody.

Outrage over no charges laid in Coquitlam stabbing death
