Suspect arrested for homicide after victim dies: Victoria police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Victoria police have announced major crime detectives have arrested a suspect for murder after an assault victim died in hospital.

On March 6, officers went to a home on Chester Avenue responding to a report of assault.

Read more: Victoria bar patrol program gets funding to resume operations after much debate

When officers arrived, they found a 70-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries. BCEHS transported the man to hospital.

Just over a week later, the victim died in hospital on March 15. Police said he died from his injuries sustained during the assault.

Story continues below advertisement

Michael King was arrested in connection to the assault on March 6, but was released back into the public, according to police.

Victoria police said King has been arrested again, in connection to the homicide investigation, and remains in custody.