Edmonton chocolatier hosts Easter contest as Food Bank fundraiser

An Edmonton chocolatier is hosting a contest this Easter Weekend with a very sweet treat for the winner and the local Food Bank.

Made entirely from scratch by Philly Wonka, Edmonton’s largest Easter egg is up for grabs if you can guess its weight. The fun Easter campaign was inspired by the local chocolate and candy maker in order to raise money for the Food Bank.

It costs five dollars to have your name written in chocolate on the egg, then you’re entitled to to one guess entry on how heavy it is. And with every entry, it gets heavier and heavier.

The contest has been running since late March, and the winner will be announced Sunday afternoon on Philly Wonka’s social media.

Phil Joy, owner of Philly Wonka’s Chocolate Factory has been hosting the contest for three years now and plans to continue on the tradition.

“We wanted everyone to have food on their table at Easter,” Joy said.

“We’ve had such great success with it and being able to raise funds for the Food Bank that we’re thinking of doing something similar at Christmas with a giant Santa Clause.”

They are hoping to raise $500 this holiday.