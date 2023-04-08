Menu

Video link
Headline link
Sports

Vancouver Canadians season opener postponed twice due to inclement weather

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 8, 2023 3:29 pm
Vancouver Canadians fans are going to have to wait to see the home team compete in the season opener as it has been delayed again due to inclement weather.

The team announced the game against the Spokane Indians will hopefully be played on Sunday.

Read more: Wind warning issued for B.C. South Coast, heavy rain statement still in effect

The game was originally put over to Saturday as it was rained out on Friday.

Unfortunately, according to Environment Canada, heavy rainfall is forecast for Sunday as well, and a special heavy rain warning is in effect.

The two teams are scheduled to play back-to-back but Vancouver team officials said only one game is expected to be played on Sunday.

Read more: Heavy rain forecast prompts special weather statement for B.C. South Coast

The Vancouver Canadians is the High-A affiliate team for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Recent Toronto Blue Jays trade acquisition and their ninth prospect Adam Macko, a native of Stony Plain, AB and Vancouver, will start game one while MLB.com’s 11th Blue Jays prospect, Dahian Santos, is slated for the second tilt.

B.C. evening weather forecast: April 7
