Ottawa firefighters rescue dog that fell through ice, officials say

OTTAWA — Officials say firefighters rescued a dog that fell through the ice in an Ottawa park on Saturday morning.
They say someone called 911 at about 10:40 a.m. to report that the dog had gone through the ice at Andrew Hayden Park.
They say 911 dispatchers pinpointed the caller’s location, so a water rescue crew found the dog quickly.
Officials say firefighters returned the dog to its owner, safe and sound.
Trending Now
They’re urging residents to monitor their pets near waterways.
They also say dogs should be kept on their leashes near the water.
More on Canada
- ‘A desperate situation’: Injured N.B. man stranded in Florida due to full hospitals at home
- CRA ‘confident’ a compromise is possible as tax season strike fears grow
- Total solar eclipse to arc across North America in April 2024
- Will TikTok vanish on campus? Universities debate its future as app-maker cries foul
Comments