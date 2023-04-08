Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Ottawa firefighters rescue dog that fell through ice, officials say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 8, 2023 11:58 am
Ottawa Fire truck. View image in full screen
Ottawa Fire truck. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

OTTAWA — Officials say firefighters rescued a dog that fell through the ice in an Ottawa park on Saturday morning.

They say someone called 911 at about 10:40 a.m. to report that the dog had gone through the ice at Andrew Hayden Park.

They say 911 dispatchers pinpointed the caller’s location, so a water rescue crew found the dog quickly.

Read more: House fire in Ottawa suburb of Manotick leaves 1 person dead: officials

Officials say firefighters returned the dog to its owner, safe and sound.

Trending Now

They’re urging residents to monitor their pets near waterways.

They also say dogs should be kept on their leashes near the water.

Advertisement
More on Canada
911Ottawa fireOttawa Fire ServicesOttawa emergency servicesAndrew Hayden ParkOttawa parkOttawa rescye
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers