Ottawa firefighters rescue dog that fell through ice, officials say

OTTAWA — Officials say firefighters rescued a dog that fell through the ice in an Ottawa park on Saturday morning.

They say someone called 911 at about 10:40 a.m. to report that the dog had gone through the ice at Andrew Hayden Park.

They say 911 dispatchers pinpointed the caller’s location, so a water rescue crew found the dog quickly.

Officials say firefighters returned the dog to its owner, safe and sound.

They’re urging residents to monitor their pets near waterways.

They also say dogs should be kept on their leashes near the water.