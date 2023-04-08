Man reportedly posing as roofer wanted in Toronto mischief investigation

Police in Toronto are searching for a man as part of a mischief investigation after a homeowner in the city’s east end reported damage to their roof.
Early on the morning of March 25, at around 8 a.m., a man went to a home in the area of Langley and Logan avenues claiming to be a roofer, police said.
The man, who spoke with an Irish accent, reportedly offered to inspect the roof of the home. Police told Global News the man said he was working on a neighbour’s home in the area.
Toronto police said that the homeowner then heard loud banging on their roof. The man came down from the roof and said it had a hole, according to police.
Police said the man said he could repair the hole — for a fee. The homeowner reportedly noticed damage on the roof.
The man is described as being in his early 20s, between five-feet-11-inches and six feet tall. Police said he had a medium build and wore a white t-shirt and overalls.
