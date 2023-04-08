Menu

Crime

Man reportedly posing as roofer wanted in Toronto mischief investigation

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 8, 2023 10:35 am
Police are searching for a man as part of a mischied investigation in the Logan and Langley avenues area. View image in full screen
Police are searching for a man as part of a mischied investigation in the Logan and Langley avenues area. TPS / Handout
Police in Toronto are searching for a man as part of a mischief investigation after a homeowner in the city’s east end reported damage to their roof.

Early on the morning of March 25, at around 8 a.m., a man went to a home in the area of Langley and Logan avenues claiming to be a roofer, police said.

The man, who spoke with an Irish accent, reportedly offered to inspect the roof of the home. Police told Global News the man said he was working on a neighbour’s home in the area.

Read more: Police seek suspect wanted in connection with mischief investigation in Toronto

Toronto police said that the homeowner then heard loud banging on their roof. The man came down from the roof and said it had a hole, according to police.

Police said the man said he could repair the hole — for a fee. The homeowner reportedly noticed damage on the roof.

The man is described as being in his early 20s, between five-feet-11-inches and six feet tall. Police said he had a medium build and wore a white t-shirt and overalls.

Former Ontario government employee pleads guilty to multi-million dollar fraud
CrimeToronto PoliceTPSLogan AvenueToronto east endLangley AvenueToronto mischief investigation
