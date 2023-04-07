No shortage of good eats on Good Friday in Kingston, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

It’s Good Friday, and for many, that means a hot plate of fish and chips is on the menu.

At the Halibut House in Kingston’s west end, it’s not your average Friday.

Good Friday is possibly one of the busiest days of the year for this restaurant as well as many others that specialize in the goodness that is fried fish.

“We take all of our staff and then we try and get more, because there’s just never enough on Good Friday, no matter what we do,” said Halibut House employee Taylor Clayton.

She added that they’ve been taking orders for Good Friday in advance all week, and the calls just keep coming in.

Even at noon on the big day the restaurant had a fair amount of diners as well as people picking up their takeout.

“I’ve probably done already 20, and i’ve been here since 11,” said Clayton.

While there is no shortage of places to grab Good Friday fish and chips, some people prefer to keep it at home.

Rhonda Evans, owner of Glocca Mora Studio, hails from Newfoundland and Labrador, where fish and chips isn’t just a meal, but a way of life.

“Today is Good Friday and it’s the day for fish and chips, and as a good Newfoundlander, it’s a little more than that. we have to add chips, dressing and gravy,” she said.

True to her roots, Evans and her daughter spent the afternoon preparing fish and chips for their family, something Evans said is just as much a part of the holiday as the food.

“We’ll have just a nice time with my parents, and my daughter who’s home from Ireland, and my husband and I here at the farm. It’s smaller than it used to be, but it’s the people that are important,” she added.