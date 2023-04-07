Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Pop star Paul Cattermole, member of S Club 7, dead at 46

By William James Reuters
Posted April 7, 2023 1:01 pm
paul-cattermole-dead-s-club-7 View image in full screen
English pop group S Club 7 backstage at Capital FM's Power in the Park in London. (l-r) Tina Barrett, Bradley McIntosh, Hannah Spearritt, Jo O'Meara, Jon Lee, Paul Cattermole and Rachel Stevens. Press Association
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

British pop star Paul Cattermole, a member of the late 90s group S Club 7, has died aged 46, a statement published on the band’s Twitter page said.

“We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have,” the statement said.

Read more: Alan Cross’ weekly music picks: Hello autumn, my old friend

S Club 7 had a string of chart hits in Britain between 1999 and 2003 and featured in a television series aimed at children in which the band’s seven members played fictional versions of themselves.

Trending Now

The band had recently announced a 25th anniversary reunion tour, including sellout London concerts scheduled to take place in October.

Advertisement
More on Entertainment
paul cattermolepaul cattermole deadpaul cattermole deathpaul cattermole s club 7 deathS Club 7s club 7 deaths club 7 member diess club 7 paul cattermole
© 2023 Reuters

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers