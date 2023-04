See more sharing options

An album checked out from the Toronto Public Library in 1982 has finally been returned.

In a tweet on Thursday, the library said the vinyl record was due on Oct. 5, 1982, but was just returned to the Spadina Road branch, 40 years late.

A photo shared on Twitter shows the album returned was ‘Dance Music from the time of Praetorius’ by Fritz Neumayer.

“Good thing we eliminated late fines last year,” the library wrote in the tweet.

Better late than never! Due on October 5, 1982, this album finally made its way home to Spadina Road Branch after nearly 40 years. Good thing we eliminated late fines last year. 😉 pic.twitter.com/Lqj0K46vo2 — Toronto Public Library (@torontolibrary) April 6, 2023