In husband’s memory, N.S. woman calls for better sick-leave job protections

Kathy MacNaughton lost her husband to cancer in 2014. Ever since, she’s pushed for provincial and federal governments to improve their legislation around job protection and financial support for those dealing with serious illnesses.

“All David did through his sickness was worry about where the next dollars were coming. That’s not what he should have been concentrating on in his last months of life,” she said.

Her advocacy paid off on a federal level in December 2022 when Ottawa extended EI sickness benefits from 15 weeks to 26 weeks. Now she’s calling on the provincial government to update its job protection policy.

“It’s a no-brainer,” MacNaughton told reporters at the legislature on Thursday. “We’ve got to protect our sick people so they have no worry. They just have to get better.”

MacNaughton attended the house sitting to watch Liberal MLA Kelly Regan table a bill that, if passed, would ensure Nova Scotians who take time off due to illness are given job protection for up to 26 weeks.

Regan said the bill should be supported by the current government, which claims to be laser-focused on fixing health care.

“While it’s a labour bill it’s also a health bill, it guarantees that people can focus on their recovery,” Regan said.

A representative from the Canadian Cancer Society was also present at Province House Thursday to show their support for the bill.

Currently, Nova Scotians only get three unpaid sick days a year, after that their employer can let them go.

Hannah Mulligan with the cancer society said three days doesn’t go very far for anyone seeking cancer treatments.

“When you consider the cancer-care journey for someone with breast cancer is anywhere from 26 to 36 weeks, it’s simply not enough,” she said.

“Colon (cancer), for example, is 37 weeks, so there’s much more we can do to ensure the security and safety of jobs.”

Minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration Jill Ballser would not make any commitment to supporting the Liberals’ bill but did say she was “pleased” to see the Opposition bring forward such an important issue.

“We are looking into it and know it’s an important issue for all Nova Scotians,” Ballser said.

“Cancer is something that touches the lives of so many people, myself included. So we want to take time to review the legislation and we’ll meet again with the Canadian Cancer Society once we’ve done that.”