Canada

Alberta Investment Management Corp. reports a loss of 3.4 per cent for 2022

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 6, 2023 1:20 pm
Alberta Investment Management Corp. CEO Evan Siddall in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Alberta Investment Management Corp. reported a loss of 3.4 per cent for 2022 as it faced declines in both public equities and fixed-income markets last year. View image in full screen
Alberta Investment Management Corp. CEO Evan Siddall in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Alberta Investment Management Corp. reported a loss of 3.4 per cent for 2022 as it faced declines in both public equities and fixed-income markets last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Alberta Investment Management Corp. reported a loss of 3.4 per cent for 2022 as it faced declines in both public equities and fixed-income markets last year.

The fund manger responsible for the investments of pension, endowment and government funds in Alberta says the result was better than its composite benchmark, which posted a loss of 5.2 per cent for the year.

Total client assets under management were $158 billion in 2022.

Read more: AIMCo CEO says execs who force employees back to the office are ‘tone deaf’

The loss for the year came as the fund’s money market and fixed-income investments lost 8.1 per cent, while its public equity investments fell 10.0 per cent.

The losses were offset by the fund’s real estate portfolio which returned 4.6 per cent, its infrastructure investments which gained 16.8 per cent and its renewable resource investments which returned 25.7 per cent for the year.

AIMCo’s private equity investments gained 0.5 per cent.

More on Canada
Alberta GovernmentinvestmentsAnnual ReportAIMCoAlberta Investment Management Corp.Alberta pensions
© 2023 The Canadian Press

