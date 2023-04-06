Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police charge 2 in connection with national drug trafficking operation

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted April 6, 2023 11:58 am
Calgary police arrested two men in connection with a national drug trafficking operation. Police said they executed search warrants on two vehicles and found hidden compartments in the vehicles containing more than 90 kilograms of cocaine. View image in full screen
Calgary police arrested two men in connection with a national drug trafficking operation. Police said they executed search warrants on two vehicles and found hidden compartments in the vehicles containing more than 90 kilograms of cocaine. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary police arrested two men in connection with a national drug trafficking operation.

The Calgary Police Service began investigating after it received information last October about an individual in Calgary who was believed to be involved in a cross-Canada drug trafficking operation.

According to a Thursday morning news release, the CPS went undercover and partnered with the Edmonton Police Service (EPS), Vancouver Police Department (VPD) and United States Drug Enforcement Administration.

Read more: Crime Stoppers tip results in arrests in downtown Calgary drug trafficking investigation

Officers said the investigation led to the interception of two vehicles that were travelling from Calgary to Vancouver on Feb. 17 and Feb. 18.

Police said they executed search warrants on the vehicles and found hidden compartments in the vehicles containing more than 90 kilograms of cocaine. Officers estimated the cocaine was worth $5.4 million.

Story continues below advertisement

Police also executed search warrants at a residence in the 3800 block of Brentwood Road Northwest, along with a third vehicle associated with the residence.

During this search, officers seized a “small amount” of cocaine and fentanyl, along with scales and packaging that are “consistent with drug trafficking activity.”

Read more: Three charged, firearms seized in Calgary drug trafficking investigation

More on Crime

On March 16, one man was arrested in Calgary and another man was arrested in Surrey, B.C., with the assistance of the VPD.

Trending Now

Steven Christopher Fera, 45, of Calgary, and Jason Jamie Chan, 38, of Surrey, were charged with two counts each of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. They are scheduled to appear in court on April 14.

“We believe these drugs were destined for communities across Canada, and would’ve contributed to many of the issues impacting citizens today, including social disorder, addictions, overdoses and drug-related violence,” Staff Sgt. Mark Rahn said in a statement.

“A seizure of this size significantly disrupts the operations of organized crime groups across Canada and serves as a warning to anyone involved in organized crime that we are targeting them.”

Read more: Calgary search warrants net $1.6M in cocaine

Story continues below advertisement

Police said this is the largest seizure of cocaine the CPS has seen in recent years.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Calgary Police Serviceedmonton police serviceCalgary Policevancouver policeDrug TraffickingVancouver Police DepartmentCalgary drug trafficking
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers