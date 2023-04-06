Calgary police charge 2 in connection with national drug trafficking operation

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police arrested two men in connection with a national drug trafficking operation.

The Calgary Police Service began investigating after it received information last October about an individual in Calgary who was believed to be involved in a cross-Canada drug trafficking operation.

According to a Thursday morning news release, the CPS went undercover and partnered with the Edmonton Police Service (EPS), Vancouver Police Department (VPD) and United States Drug Enforcement Administration.

Officers said the investigation led to the interception of two vehicles that were travelling from Calgary to Vancouver on Feb. 17 and Feb. 18.

Police said they executed search warrants on the vehicles and found hidden compartments in the vehicles containing more than 90 kilograms of cocaine. Officers estimated the cocaine was worth $5.4 million.

Police also executed search warrants at a residence in the 3800 block of Brentwood Road Northwest, along with a third vehicle associated with the residence.

During this search, officers seized a “small amount” of cocaine and fentanyl, along with scales and packaging that are “consistent with drug trafficking activity.”

On March 16, one man was arrested in Calgary and another man was arrested in Surrey, B.C., with the assistance of the VPD.

Steven Christopher Fera, 45, of Calgary, and Jason Jamie Chan, 38, of Surrey, were charged with two counts each of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. They are scheduled to appear in court on April 14.

“We believe these drugs were destined for communities across Canada, and would’ve contributed to many of the issues impacting citizens today, including social disorder, addictions, overdoses and drug-related violence,” Staff Sgt. Mark Rahn said in a statement.

“A seizure of this size significantly disrupts the operations of organized crime groups across Canada and serves as a warning to anyone involved in organized crime that we are targeting them.”

Police said this is the largest seizure of cocaine the CPS has seen in recent years.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.