Regina man faces manslaughter charge after man found dead on Rae Street

A death investigation led by the Regina Police Service major crime unit has resulted in the arrest of a 37-year-old Regina man.

Police began the investigation on Wednesday in the 1600 block of Rae Street, and said they later considered it a homicide investigation.

Officers say they were dispatched to a residence on Rae Street for a report of a weapons offence around 2:35 a.m. and found a dead man who was later confirmed to be 33-year-old Justin Lankey.

Through the investigation, police later charged 37-year-old Mitchell Sanderson with manslaughter.

Sanderson makes his first appearance at provincial court Thursday morning.