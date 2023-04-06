Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Regina man faces manslaughter charge after man found dead on Rae Street

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 6, 2023 10:44 am
regina police service vehicle
A death investigation in Regina was later considered a homicide investigation. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A death investigation led by the Regina Police Service major crime unit has resulted in the arrest of a 37-year-old Regina man.

Police began the investigation on Wednesday in the 1600 block of Rae Street, and said they later considered it a homicide investigation.

Read more: Edmonton man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Westmount death

Officers say they were dispatched to a residence on Rae Street for a report of a weapons offence around 2:35 a.m. and found a dead man who was later confirmed to be 33-year-old Justin Lankey.

Through the investigation, police later charged 37-year-old Mitchell Sanderson with manslaughter.

Sanderson makes his first appearance at provincial court Thursday morning.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Regina police unveil new aerial support unit to help locate suspects, missing persons'
Regina police unveil new aerial support unit to help locate suspects, missing persons
PoliceSaskatchewan NewsHomicideRegina NewsDeathRegina Police ServiceManslaughter
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers