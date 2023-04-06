Crash on eastbound Highway 401 in Scarborough sends driver to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police say a driver has life-threatening injuries after a crash on Highway 401 in Scarborough on Thursday morning.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the crash happened in the eastbound collector lanes of Highway 401 at McCowan Road just after 3 a.m.

A vehicle rear-ended the back of a delivery truck, Schmidt said.

Schmidt said the driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition while the driver of the truck did not sustain any injuries.

All eastbound collector lanes are closed at McCowan Road.

Motorists are being forced off the road in the area.

