Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Crash on eastbound Highway 401 in Scarborough sends driver to hospital

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 6, 2023 7:33 am
Aerial view of the crash on Highway 401 in Scarborough on April 6, 2023. View image in full screen
Aerial view of the crash on Highway 401 in Scarborough on April 6, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Ontario Provincial Police say a driver has life-threatening injuries after a crash on Highway 401 in Scarborough on Thursday morning.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the crash happened in the eastbound collector lanes of Highway 401 at McCowan Road just after 3 a.m.

A vehicle rear-ended the back of a delivery truck, Schmidt said.

Read more: Man in serious condition after being trapped under truck in Highway 401 crash: officials

Schmidt said the driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition while the driver of the truck did not sustain any injuries.

All eastbound collector lanes are closed at McCowan Road.

Motorists are being forced off the road in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

OPPOntario Provincial PoliceScarboroughhighway 401401Highway 401 crashMcCowan RoadHighway 401 collisionScarborough crashHighway 401 eastbound
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers