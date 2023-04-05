Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Future of Work 2023

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 5, 2023 7:29 pm
The Future of Work series starts on Global News and 980 CKNW on April 10. View image in full screen
The Future of Work series starts on Global News and 980 CKNW on April 10.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Global News & 980 CKNW Future of Work Series in partnership with Vancouver Island University is an in-depth collection of interviews and stories to help you navigate new opportunities within B.C.’s ever-evolving job market.

This year’s theme is “Training the workforce of the future,” diving into topics like what will post-pandemic university look like, the health care crunch to train nurses and doctors or how will A.I. impact hiring and education.

Trending Now

From April 10 to 28 on Global News Morning we will be looking at what the future of work looks like in B.C.

More on Money
Future Of Work980 CKNWFuture of work CKNWWorking in BCFuture of Work Global BCFuture of Work Global Newswork series
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers